Prince Andrew is said to be delusional if he thinks that Prince William or Prince Charles will let him return to public life after the shame he caused the monarchy.

The Duke of York had reportedly demanded his return to royal life and for his HRH status and military titles be restored during recent talks with Queen Elizabeth II. A source claimed that "he was confident and bullish he can make a comeback."

He had reportedly wanted to publicly attend the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, June 13, alongside Prince Charles, Camilla, and Prince William. However, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales are doing whatever it takes to block his return to public life.

It is believed that they discussed among themselves how they should approach Prince Andrew first before they talked to the Queen. They had reportedly told Her Majesty about their concerns of a public backlash if the disgraced royal was to join the walk to the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, or ride the carriage back to Windsor Castle.

The Queen ultimately decided against letting the 62-year-old appear publicly and told him to stay out of sight "for his own good." But he was allowed to attend private aspects of the ceremony.

An insider noted, "It was a decision taken by the household for the best interests of the family but also the best interests of the Duke of York."

The Duke of York was seen arriving at Windsor Castle on Monday to have lunch with his mother. A spokesperson told the Mirror that he is part of the "investiture and lunch" but will "not be part of the procession or service."

It is unclear if Prince Andrew will ever return to royal life. A palace source said that Queen Elizabeth II is "the only person who ever backs" him up.

The insider told The Sun, "His comeback fight is probably doomed. He is delusional if he thinks Charles or William will ever let him back."

Moreover, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that Prince Andrew is still prohibited from returning to royal life or public duties. Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles in January and the spokesman said, "That situation in January remains the case."