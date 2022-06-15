Prince Andrew is no longer allowed to be addressed as "His Royal Highness" after Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his royal titles in January this year. But there are rumblings of plans behind palace doors to have his titles reinstated.

The Duke of York retired from public life in 2019. He also lost his royal patronages and military titles in January 2022. Since then, he has not been active in royal engagements. His name was on the program for Monday's Garter Day ceremony, but it is said that Prince William and Prince Charles banned him from publicly appearing.

Royal commentator Charles Rae told Entertainment Daily that it was "a correct decision" for the 62-year-old to not attend the ceremony. He also talked about the possibility of Prince Andrew returning to royal life and shared that "some people at the Palace are trying to devise a plan for him to get his HRH back [and] his charity and military associations."

But personally, he thinks that the disgraced royal "should remain completely in the background." Rae admitted that he cannot see the duke "ever being allowed again to represent the royal family in any public way."

Aside from talks on reinstating his titles, there are reportedly also discussions on how best to support the Duke of York given his current situation. A royal insider claimed that there have been suggestions for him to relocate to Scotland.

"Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given as to how to support the Duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks slowly to rebuild his life in a different direction. There is, of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings," the source said.

The insider added, "There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road."

Queen Elizabeth II is said to be the only person who believes Prince Andrew to be innocent of the sexual abuse allegations filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She is the only person who has got his back because his siblings and Prince William reportedly would not want him to return to public life.