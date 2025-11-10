Queen Camilla reportedly joked about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's cancer update video, and compared it to a 'shampoo commercial', according to royal biographer Robert Jobson.

While the joke was made in a private, tongue-in-cheek setting, it has sparked discussion over the Queen's approach to humour despite serious family health matters.

In Jobson's new book, The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, he will also shed light on King Charles' ongoing health struggles and the impact of back-to-back cancer diagnoses on the Royal Family.

Camilla Jokes About Princess Kate's Cancer Video

In the book, as shared by the Daily Mail, Jobson explains that Camilla's comment was made in jest with close friends while reflecting on the polished three-minute video Kate shared in September 2024.

The Queen reportedly said the video resembled a 'shampoo commercial', referring to the high production video quality rather than the seriousness of Kate's illness.

In defence, a senior household source told Jobson that Camilla 'felt, of course, deeply relieved at Catherine's recovery', and the humour was intended to lighten up during a stressful period for the family.

The 43-year-old Princess announced her diagnosis in March 2024, describing it as a 'huge shock' in an intimate video filmed at Windsor Castle. She underwent early-stage preventive chemotherapy, later sharing her progress in a professionally directed three-minute video in Norfolk.

The clip featured both Kate and Prince William alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Media expert Mark Borowski called it a 'groundbreaking moment', noting that the video allowed the family to control the narrative and present vulnerability without appearing exploitative.

Camilla is 'Increasingly Helping' the Family

The 79-year-old Queen consort reportedly ramped up her royal duties to support the family during Kate's illness. Jobson describes her as a 'steady force', proud to step in and fill gaps in the royal diary.

While her humour occasionally skirts 'slightly questionable territory', her efforts are credited with alleviating some of the pressure on both Kate and Charles during a taxing year.

Recently, royal insiders claimed that both Camilla and Kate are involved in stripping Andrew of his titles, with Catherine specifically not wanting to 'inherit the headache' it will cause.

Since completing treatment, Kate has begun a 'measured' return to public life, attending events, visiting hospitals and memorials, and continuing her advocacy for cancer patients.

The Cancer Crisis in the Royal Family

Jobson's biography also details King Charles' own health challenges following his February 2024 cancer diagnosis.

The King, 76, reportedly experienced 'mounting levels of pain' prior to seeking treatment and required morphine, a catheter, and hospitalisation at Aberdeen. He has since adapted his routine, taking 'regular afternoon naps' and enjoying lighter meals such as spinach soup.

Jobson emphasises that Charles has remained a steady source of support for Kate.

The biographer notes that both Prince William and Kate have become 'more religious' in the months following their diagnoses. William, in particular, is said to attend church more frequently while maintaining privacy.

The family's shift towards spirituality appears to have helped them process their respective health issues and find stability in the middle of public scrutiny over investigations made to former Prince Andrew.