Prince Andrew submitted his first response in the sex abuse case filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre and denied all of her allegations.

The documents submitted to the US court by the Duke of York's legal counsel Andrew Brettler on Wednesday contained 41 denials of claims that have been made against him by Giuffre in the lawsuit in August last year. Giuffre accused the royal of having sex with her on three occasions when she was just a minor and was being trafficked to him by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who is submitting the documents after the court rejected his appeal to dismiss the case, continued to deny any recollection of ever meeting with Giuffre. The document that spanned across 11 pages also showed 40 separate instances in which Andrew said that he 'lacks sufficient information to admit or deny' parts of Giuffre's claim, reports Mail Online.

Giuffre had filed over 15 pages of documents at the court, containing 73 claims about Andrew's relations with her, Jeffrey Epstein, and the late convict's partner and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Andrew's response to all the claims contained more or less the same language, in which he fully or partly denied the allegations.

To Giuffre's claims that Andrew met Epstein through Maxwell in 1999 and thereafter "became a frequent guest" in his various homes including New York where he sexually abused her, his lawyers replied, "Prince Andrew admits that he met Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein") in or around 1999. He denies the remaining allegations contained in paragraph eight of the Complaint."

The British royal also disputed Giuffre's claims that she is a citizen of the state of Colorado. He also cited a lack of "sufficient information" in the claim about Epstein's involvement in transcontinental sex trafficking.

In one part, Andrew admitted that he has been on Epstein's private plane, stayed at Epstein's private island, and stayed at Epstein's homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York. However, he said he lacked "sufficient information" about the infamous picture that shows him with Giuffre and Maxwell. He also denied "that he was a co-conspirator of Epstein or that Epstein trafficked girls to him."