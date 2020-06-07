Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson who together own their luxury chalet have put the property in the market for £18.6million. The former couple bought the property together in Verbier in the Swiss Alps, back in 2014. It is the subject of legal action between them and a French socialite.

Daily Mail reports thatthere have been no expressions of interest from potential buyers of the lodge.

Prince Andrew rang in his 53rd birthday at Chalet Helora. They were so taken by the seven-bedroom property that he and Sarah put a joint offer in. The chalet is located in one of the most expensive areas of Switzerland with James Blunt and Richard Branson as the neighbours.

Chalet Helora has its own staff and on-site chef. It also boasts of a huge living room, a sauna, a bar stocked with fine wines and a 650 square feet heated indoor swimming pool that has floor-to-ceiling windows. Besides, a 3,000 square feet of additional land.

In 2016, Sarah Ferguson revealed that she was applying to become a permanent resident in Switzerland. "I have begun the process of officially becoming a resident of Valais. The administrative procedures are underway," said Duchess of York to Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste, at the time.

It is said that Andrew and Sarah purchased the property in Verbier to use as a "nest egg" for their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The duchess who started skiing at the age of three first visited Verbier in the canton of Valais, when she was 16. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before being married to Andrew. "Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier. My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'," said Sarah.

She said it was the warmth of the local people and their food that attracted her to Verbier. "There is a sense of welcome. The people of Valais take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.

Andrew and Sarah are currently isolating with their younger daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at their home, Royal Lodge home in Windsor.