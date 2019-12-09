Princess Beatrice of York who announced her engagement earlier this year was officially throwing an engagement party with her business tycoon fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Chiltern Firehouse on December 18.

According to Daily Mail, she had even sent out the invitations to friends and family. However, she is forced to change the date of the ceremony in the wake of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The change in plans was made because of "fears there will be too many photographers outside – looking for him [Prince Andrew]." As per the report, the choice of venue, which is deemed far too high-profile, caused the concern. The couple has reportedly decided to change the date so the Duke of York can "sneak in under the radar."

A royal insider revealed that the large party has now been reduced to a small gathering that will take place at a friend's apartment. The venue and date of the party has been changed by the 31-year-old princess and Mozzi to ensure that her father gets to attend.

Denying the allegations of assaulting a minor, the second Epstein victim, Andrew announced his retirement from public and royal duties.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," the Prince said in a statement released in November.

As for the princess and her property developer fiancé, the couple announced their engagement in September through adorable pictures posted on social media. Even though an actual date for the wedding is not yet confirmed, it is said that they will be tying a knot in spring 2020. Due to the upcoming general elections in the UK, the announcement is not expected anytime soon.