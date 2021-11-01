Lawyers for Prince Andrew claimed Virginia Roberts Giuffre has, for over a decade, profited from her sexual abuse accusations against Jeffrey Epstein and others and wishes to do so again from the Duke of York.

His lawyers referenced a 2015 New York Daily News article about Giuffre's alleged past as a sex trafficker in a 36-page motion filed to dismiss the civil case. The royal's legal team in the U.S. called the lawsuit "frivolous" and said, "she has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense."

The Duke of York's team cited what Crystal Figueroa, the sister of one of Giuffre's ex-boyfriends, said in the article. She claimed to have been asked for help in recruiting underage girls for Epstein as she was quoted in the paper saying, "She [Giuffre] would say to me, 'Do you know any girls who are kind of slutty?"

In response to this statement, Prince Andrew's lawyers said in the court filing obtained by the Daily Mail, "It is a striking feature of this case that while lurid allegations are made against Prince Andrew by Giuffre, the only party to this claim whose conduct has involved the wilful recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse is Giuffre herself, including while she was an adult."

"She was like head b****. She'd have like nine or 10 girls she used to bring to him. She never looked like she was being held captive..." the embattled royal's lawyers also quoted a statement coming from one of Giuffre's former lovers who often drove her to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion. He claimed, "she and the other girls would walk out of there smiling, with their little bathing suits on, like they had just come from the beach. She'd have like four grand. And then I'd take them all to the mall and they'd get their nails done."

Meanwhile, former friends also called her a "money-hungry sex kitten" who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle. She reportedly did not look like someone who was enslaved by Epstein.

Giuffre is accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse in a New York court. He has since denied the allegations and his lawyers are adamant that he has "never sexually abused or assaulted" her. They also accused her of profiting from the allegations she made against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and claimed her "pattern of filing a series of lawsuits against numerous high-profile individuals should no longer be tolerated, as it continues to irreparably harm many innocent people."