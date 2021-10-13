Metropolitan Police has dropped its probe into Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations against Prince Andrew. The decision is being considered to be a huge win for the British royal. However, the move has now sparked additional controversy after it emerged that the police spoke to the accused's legal team but did not talk to the victim before making the decision.

Giuffre had requested Scotland Yard to reconsider an investigation into her allegations including rape claims in the light of the new case she has filed against Andrew in the US. The force reviewed the matter for the third time, but decided not to take further action over her claims that she was trafficked to London by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew after meeting at Ghislaine Maxwell's mews house in the capital when she was 17.

Soon after Met Police announced their decision, Andrew was spotted grinning while driving his Range Rover, inviting further criticism regarding his approach towards the serious allegations. Meanwhile, it was revealed that the police department, which is already under heavy criticism as sexual assault allegations have cropped against numerous officers, did not contact Giuffre before dropping her request.

According to a report in The Sun, cops contacted Andrew's £1,000-an-hour legal team after Met chief Dame Cressida Dick asked them to review the case in August this year saying "No one is above the law." It is not known if they spoke to the royal as well, but it is claimed that they did not quiz Giuffre, 38, who is now living in Australia.

A source close to the Duke remarked that the decision was expected, saying, "It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against The Duke for a third time, they are taking no further action. Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation. The Duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so."

The Met has also refused to open a probe against Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, after conducting a review into the allegations against her of trafficking, grooming, and abusing women and girls in the UK.