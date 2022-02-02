Despite the criticism they have received for "victim-blaming," Prince Andrew's lawyers are reportedly planning to question the conduct of Virginia Giuffre who has accused the royal of having sex with her on three occasions after she was trafficked to him by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 17.

According to a report in The Mirror, Prince Andrew's lawyers want to quiz the plaintiff's husband Robert Giuffre about the role his wife may have played in "recruiting and trafficking underage girls" for Epstein. Robert, who has been married to Virginia since 2002, is a resident of Australia. Therefore, Andrew's legal team invoked the Hague Convention on Monday to question him under oath.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the lawsuit in New York, United States, has now written to Australia's Attorney General to secure their assistance in arranging an interview with Robert. In his letter, the judge said that the defence wants to speak to Robert about his and Virginia's living arrangements in Australia, any conversations he has had with her about Prince Andrew, aspects of her income, in addition to her "alleged childhood abuse."

Kaplan mentioned in his letter that Andrew's legal team has asked that "Mr. Giuffre be examined" about his wife's "role in recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Epstein."

The judge also asked for AG's assistance in securing an interview with Virginia's therapist Dr. Judith Lightfoot. Andrew's legal team wants to question Lightfoot about the accuser's medical history including details of any medical treatment she may have received or any diagnosis she may have been given. The lawyers also want access to the bills charged by the therapist as well as details of any alleged "emotional and psychological harm and damages" suffered by Virginia.

Both Robert and Lightfoot would be questioned under oath on April 29. Andrew's legal counsel Andrew Brettler is reportedly of a "strong opinion" that he should fly to Australia himself and conduct the interview in Perth, close to where the Roberts have their residence.

Meanwhile, Virginia's legal team is also finalising the list of people they want to interview in the case. Her lawyer David Boies reportedly wants to talk to Andrew's former equerry, Major Robert Olney, to probe him about his dealings with Epstein.