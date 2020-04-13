Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is believed to be ready to become the king. As per experts, his response and actions during the time of health emergency and worldwide pandemic proves so.

Despite the growing fears of the virus spread and suffering COVID-19 symptoms himself, Prince Charles returned to work immediately after his seven-day-isolation. According to Daily Star, the seven-day period is the shortest recommended isolation time suggested by the doctors.

Since his return, he has been working, keeping in touch with his charitable organisations and holding important meetings with dignitaries involved in curbing the situation all over the world. The same day when he came out of isolation, he reportedly had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, through a telephone call.

Not only the Prince of Wales, even Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is also reportedly ready to be the queen. After her husband was tested positive under the "high risk category" for COVID-19, the duchess was forced into 14-day isolation. However, when this period came to a close, she returned to her work and reportedly joined "Britain's 750,000-strong army of volunteers helping during the pandemic."

Speaking to the abovementioned publication, Charlie Proctor, editor of Royal Central, suggests that the king and the queen-in-waiting are well aware of their duties and realise that they have an important role to play during the coronavirus crisis. As per the expert, the royal couple are leading "by example."

"Charles and Camilla know that they have an important role to play during this public health emergency, both through their work and actions," Proctor said. "The couple know they must lead by example, and therefore are conducting all engagements from the comfort of their own home via the telephone or videolink," he added.

Straight out of isolation, Prince Charles posted a long video sending a message to the public and expressing thanks to the NHS staff. Meanwhile, the duchess continues to carry out her royal engagements through calls and the internet technology.

"Their commitment to working safely during the COVID-19 pandemic shows why they are as ready as ever to one day becoming King and Queen. It would be all too easy for Charles and Camilla to step back for a few months and relax while the coronavirus engulfs the world. Instead, they are leading from the front, straight out of isolation, conducting virtual engagements that would have been unthinkable only a few short years ago," the royal expert goes on to say.

The deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger praises the couple's zeal and passion toward their commitment. Despite their age, Barger believes their hard work shows that they are "are ready to get their hands dirty and are ready for their big roles on the throne."