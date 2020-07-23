Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have made subtle yet significant changes to one of their social media accounts. The royal couple modified the header of their Twitter account.

The change was first reported by Hello magazine. The display name on their microblogging community website previously read Clarence House. The profile has been used for years to keep their followers updated on their projects, royal engagements, addressing the public, and sending out special messages on festivals.

Now, the display name has been changed to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. However, things remain the same for their Instagram account which also goes by the name Clarence House. While it has not been too long for the royal couple since they joined Instagram in 2019, they have been using their Twitter account since 2010. And now, they have more than 900,000 followers on Twitter and 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

It appears that the couple is following the footsteps of the younger royals. In May, Prince Charles' son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made similar changes to their social media accounts. Altering their old display name Kensington Palace, they changed it to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the younger royals made changes to both social media accounts at once.

Meanwhile, in news related to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the royals are back to royal duties and they are already taking royal tours. They recently undertook their first royal tour after coronavirus lockdown, a three-day trip to Devon and Cornwall, which they take every year.

According to Daily Mail, they met healthcare staff and locals during the trip. They were reportedly enjoying some light moments cracking jokes with key works at St Austell's GP surgery. During their visit to the facility, Charles delivered a speech thanking the staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

In addition, the duke and the duchess visited Treverbyn Community Hall in Saint Austell, southwest England where they interacted with local volunteers and members of the Cornwall Community Foundation. They both looked cheerful and in high spirits as they were noticed laughing and joking with people on several occasions.