Prince Harry left the United Kingdom immediately after joining his brother Prince William in the unveiling of their mother Princess Diana's statue on July 1, despite numerous reports that there were plans of peace talks to resolve his differences with his family members. A new report has now claimed that his father, Prince Charles, had also planned a private dinner with him.

According to a report in The Mail on Sunday, a source close to the Prince of Wales told Charlotte Griffiths that he had planned a "one-on-one dinner" with his younger son during his trip to Britain earlier this month. Though Charles was reportedly in Scotland on the day of the memorial at Kensington Palace, he wanted to travel back to London in time to "thrash things out" with Harry.

Charles has faced the brunt of the criticism in his son's interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as his subsequent revelations to the talk show host on their Apple TV+ mental health series "The Me You Can't See." Harry told Oprah in the earlier interview that he feels "let down" by his father for letting history repeat itself when he and Meghan were struggling with royal life, while in the latter interview he criticised his parenting and claimed the heir apparent told him and his brother William when they were younger, "it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you."

Prince Charles intended to finally discuss the intense criticism with his son earlier this month, even though he was "nervous" and "dreading" the dinner, presumably in case he made some faux pas which could be misconstrued by Harry and repeated to his wife Meghan Markle back home in California. However, it is not clear if the dinner actually took place, as Harry left for the US soon after the unveiling.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Harry and Meghan's biography "Finding Freedom," had previously said that the royal siblings shared a "genuine smile" at their mother's memorial, but that does not mean that there were "conversations and peace talks taking place on this trip."

"That distance with the brothers remains there as Harry heads back to US and William gets on with his life over here, but...the moment we saw the brothers together was like the icebreaker that had not happened for over a year," the royal expert said.