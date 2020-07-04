Prince Charles has showered praises on hotels and guest houses that have opened their doors to healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. He also saluted the "dearly missed" hotels and pubs that are at the heart of British communities. Hotels, restaurants and pubs will reopen in the UK on Saturday.

The heir to the British throne in a special video message addressed his "concern" for those who work in the hard-hit hospitality sector, which he calls "the lifeblood of the economy."

"Hospitality connects people and enables them to create wonderful memories with families and friends, be it over a pint of beer, a special meal with family or an overnight stay to explore new places," the 71-year-old said.

He added: "All these experiences have been dearly missed as normal life has been put on hold. I know that those at the forefront of hospitality have missed their guests too, so I can only express my warmest appreciation for the resilience and fortitude shown by those in hospitality and offer my deepest sympathy to those who are struggling to keep their businesses going."

The British prince was all praise for the hotels and pubs that provided healthcare workers and others with temporary accommodation. "Gone have been the leisure guests — the families with their buckets and spades. Instead, a new kind of guest — those selfless and committed people keeping the nation running as it fights this virus," Charles said.

"I would just like to pay a very special tribute to the invaluable efforts of those who have offered this essential support to key workers and the NHS and have also redirected food to the most vulnerable in society. I must say, it makes me incredibly proud to hear of such kindness and consideration," he continued.

Charles said how his own enterprises including Dumfries House in Scotland and his country home Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire, England were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, his son Prince William also made a visit to his local pub near his Anmer Hall home in Norfolk. He spoke to the owners and staff and heard how they coped with the challenges of the lockdown.