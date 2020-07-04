As UK's pubs are all set to reopen in months since the coronavirus restrictions was put in place, Prince William enjoyed a pint of cider along with a plate of chips at his favourite local pub on Friday. It was announced by the British government on Friday that pubs in England would be able to serve customers from 6am on Saturday.

Prince William made a visit to the 600-year-old Rose & Crown in Snettisham, a short drive from his country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. "First customer?" he asked the owners Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich as he arrived. "Can I have a pint of cider please? I'm a cider man," said the 38-year-old royal as he ordered a £4.15 pint of Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder and a plate of chips. The prince said this after using hand sanitiser.

"I don't know where I pay, I'll do that before I leave, I promise," he said, laughing as the pint was brought to him. He sat for a chat with the owners in the garden and heard how they coped with three months in lockdown.

Anthony and Jeannette have owned the pub for 25 years. William also talked to the head chef Philip Milner and duty manager Lucy Heffer, and heard how they had coped with the challenges of lockdown.

He had earlier brought his family to the Rose & Crown. The second-in-line to the British throne, noted that the play area, which his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love, would stay closed for now.

"It could end up with everyone at the pub. Because people just want a change of scene, being at home for so long. I am sure people will want to get out and explore locally. I don't think they'll want to go far afield," William said talking about the new guidelines. He added that customers would have to learn to get used to the new rules in pubs. "We all have to take responsibility for our own two metre bubble," he added.

As pubs and stores reopen around the UK this weekend, The Duke popped into the local pub in Norfolk to wish the staff well and hear how they have adapted their operations in order to allow them to return to a new normal.



Anthony and Jeanette had to furlough 25 full-time employees, who usually work alongside another 10 to 15 weekend staff, and apply for a Government loan to keep the business afloat. However, they But they supported the local community by donating leftover stock to the Purfleet Trust, which helps single homeless people in King's Lynn and West Norfolk. The pub also started a takeaway drinks and food service last month.

The pub will open with social distancing guidelines. It has reduced the number of tables and scaled back its menu. They have also set up a marquee in the garden in case of bad weather.