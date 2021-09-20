A new report has revealed that Prince Charles had several meetings with the "fixer" who was at the heart of the "cash for honours" scandal involving his closest aide and a Saudi billionaire.

Saudi billionaire Dr. Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who was made an honorary CBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in late 2016, had made a massive donation of £1.5million to the Prince's Foundation. Reports released in the Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday earlier this month claimed that Prince Charles's aide Michael Fawcett, who was responsible for handling his numerous charitable initiatives, had offered the tycoon help in obtaining British citizenship and honours in exchange for the donation.

Fawcett has resigned from his position as an independent investigation takes place into the matter, while the Prince of Wales distanced himself from the scandal insisting that he had "no knowledge" of the alleged offers. However, according to a new report in the Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales was also "100 percent" behind the offer, and had nine meetings with the "fixer" of the deal both in the UK and abroad.

The alleged fixer is William Bortrick, the publisher of Burke's Peerage, a British genealogical and peerage database. Bortrick is also reportedly a paid advisor to Dr. Bin Mahfouz and received thousands of pounds to help secure an honour for the businessman.

Bortrick and the British royal allegedly met in England, Scotland, and Saudi Arabia over the past seven years. Their first meeting was in October 2014, at the opening of a garden funded by Dr. Bin Mahfouz, who at the time was seeking UK citizenship. In the same year, in a draft letter to the businessman, Bortrick said that his application for citizenship would "now take the highest priority" as Prince Charles "supports these applications one hundred percent, as there is no greater example of contribution [than] yours, therefore this should be rewarded and recognised accordingly."

As per the report, Charles even sent Bortrick a personal Christmas card last year. Their last meeting also reportedly took place last year when the heir apparent went on a walk with Bortrick in the Gardens of the Castle of Mey in Scotland in July, just weeks after the latter brokered a six-figure donation to the Prince's Foundation. This donation was reportedly made in return for a meeting between the Prince and Dmitry Leus, a Russian banker, who was invited to two private events at Charles's royal residences in Scotland.

However, a report in Mail Online claims that the said meetings were all in an official capacity and never one-to-one.