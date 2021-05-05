Things have taken a turn for the worse between the Sussexes and the British royal family since the explosive Oprah interview, and their relations can potentially end once and for all.

A source told Best Life that Prince Charles is so frustrated with his younger son and daughter-in-law that it is possible he will ensure they never get any official role within the royal family when he becomes King. "Everything that has happened since the Duke of Edinburgh's passing has only made matters worse. For every small step forward, there are two backward," the insider explained, noting that the heir apparent thinks Harry and Meghan have "pushed things too far."

"The Prince of Wales has a vision of what the Royal Family may look like in the future and if things stay the way they are—or worsen—Harry and Meghan may not be part of that picture. The Sussexes may find themselves cast out for good," the source added.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the upcoming new chapters of "Finding Freedom" could be the "last straw" in the Sussexes' relations with the family. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of the biography about Harry and Meghan's exit as working royals, recently announced that they are adding the new content to cover new developments including the Oprah interview and Harry's return to his homeland for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," warned that if Harry and Meghan will ruin all chances of reconciliation if they reveal any inside details in the book, which is due to be released this summer.

"That really will be the final straw. That'll be it - there will be no chance of a reconciliation ever and all trust will be broken. How could anyone from the Royal Family trust them again if the intimate details of conversations were leaked?" Larcombe told Closer magazine.

"Why would they want anything more to do with them? Those chapters will be extremely telling as to the state of the royal rift as it stands now, and to where it'll head in the future," the author added.