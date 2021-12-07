Prince Charles has assured the Metropolitan Police they would receive his full cooperation in the investigation of a cash-for-honours scandal involving his closest aide Michael Fawcett.

Fawcett had to resign from his position as the chief executive of Prince Charles's charity last month while Clarence House investigated the claims that he offered to help a Saudi tycoon secure British citizenship and honours in exchange for a donation to the Prince's Foundation. Weeks after his exit, the Prince of Wales has said that he is prepared to speak to Scotland Yard detectives regarding the case.

The heir apparent to the British throne has insisted that he has no knowledge that his right-hand man was working with fixers to secure a British title for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. The billionaire businessman had donated more than £1.5 million to the Prince's flagship charity and was presented with an honorary CBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by the royal at a private Buckingham Palace ceremony in late 2016.

The Prince's Foundation recently announced that they will be helping Scotland Yard investigate the reports. As per Royal Central, Dame Sue Bruce, chair of the Prince's Foundation, called the scandal a "difficult chapter" for the charity and said that "the board of trustees agreed unequivocally that the recent allegations had to be independently investigated so that the facts could be established, and all necessary steps could be taken to address the issues identified."

"Now that the board has the findings of the investigation, trustees are considering them in conjunction with OSCR and other relevant parties. The board of trustees is determined that lessons will be learned to ensure that, in future, our charity maintains the highest standards in all areas and always acts with the utmost integrity and probity," Bruce said.

Prince Charles could serve as a key witness in the case as he had held private meetings with Mahfouz at his London residence, his Scottish estate, as well as the British embassy in Saudi Arabia. Mahfouz had also met with Prince Charles's younger son Prince Harry after making a donation to his charity, but the Duke of Sussex recently issued a clarification that he had already severed ties with the businessman after expressing "concerns" about his motives.