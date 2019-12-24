Prince Charles tells well-wishers during a royal engagement that his father, Prince Philip is doing okay.

The Prince of Wales gave an update on his father's health during a visit to the village of Fishlake in South Yorkshire, where he met with members of the emergency services and victims of the flood that hit the town in November. He assured well-wishers during a trip to the local pub that the Duke of Edinburgh is doing "alright."

Prince Charles said that his father is "not too bad" and thanked the well-wishers. He also remarked at his father's general health given his current age.

"Once you get to 98, things don't work so well. As I've discovered at 71 they don't either," he said.

Details about Prince Philip's hospitalisation are scant and Prince Charles admitted that he does not know much either. He told a reporter that Prince Philip is "being looked after very well in the hospital."

"At the moment that's all we know," the royal added.

Prince Philip is hospitalised as a "precautionary measure" at King Edward VII Hospital per his doctor's orders. He has been in the hospital since Friday and a source revealed that he entered the hospital willingly and "unaided."

It is unclear if he will be released in time to join the rest of the family as they celebrate their Christmas tradition at Sandringham. Everyone is hopeful though that he will be discharged before Christmas. It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II's decision to continue with the gathering is a good indication of Prince Philip's health.

The British monarch left Buckingham Palace and traveled by train to her Norfolk estate as scheduled. On Sunday, she attended a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with Prince Edward and his family.

Prince Philip's hospitalisation comes after he underwent hip surgery in April 2018 and after he got into a car accident in early January this year just outside Norfolk. The Land Rover he drove overturned and he had to be helped out of the vehicle. The two people with him inside had to be taken to the hospital. Thankfully, the Duke of Edinburgh did not sustain any injuries.