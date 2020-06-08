Prince of Wales sends out a heartfelt message lauding the efforts of teachers and schools amid coronavirus lockdown. In addition, he goes on to praise parents who have been working hard to home school their children.

The message by Prince Charles, the future king, comes through a digitally recorded video from his Birkhall home situated in Scottish highland. In the capacity of the royal patron of Teach First organisation, the royal released a statement calling out parents and teachers for their "astonishing job" during the pandemic as the students remain restricted to their homes.

As our schools begin to open again, The Prince of Wales has shared a message of thanks to everyone involved with @TeachFirst for all they are doing to support schools, teachers and pupils during the coronavirus pandemic. âœï¸ðŸ“– pic.twitter.com/Q7dRQYTvvk June 8, 2020

"Parents have done an astonishing job in such trying circumstances and to see teachers and schools going above and beyond for their pupils in response to this pandemic has been, in many instances, quite remarkable," Prince Charles says in the video. "From finding creative ways to teach lessons remotely, and even making sure the most vulnerable children do not go without meals, we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

He goes on to acknowledge the efforts parents and schools have put in despite the challenges and difficulties posed by the new threat coronavirus. In addition, he praises the work done by his organisation Teach First, a charitable organisation that is aimed to build a "fair education for all." Established in the year 2002, Teach First provides an employment-based teaching training programme for the disadvantaged and provides support in school.

"Their work to support schools to build a fair education for all, which also produces enhanced results, is more important now than ever," he said about Teach First. He also insisted on how Teach First will become "all more vital" in the recovery months as the UK government begins to ease out the restrictions of lockdown. Charles believes helping teachers and children get back to school and getting back on track with learning can be a challenging task.

Some of the primary schools in the UK reopened on June 1. Meanwhile, secondary schools are expected to resume on June 15.

The heir-to-the-throne ended his message expressing his gratitude towards the charitable organisation. "I just wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Teach First for all they are doing to support the schools, teachers, and pupils most affected by this pandemic," he said.