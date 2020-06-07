On the occasion of Volunteers' Week in the UK, Queen Elizabeth II took to her official Instagram account and thanked everyone including her own family members for their "free" and "selfless service."

"As Volunteers' Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good. I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer. I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others," the British monarch said in her statement.

Queen Elizabeth II shared a few pictures of Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and even her own. Interestingly, a picture caught the attention of royal fans. The never-before-seen picture shows Prince William shielding his two older children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte with an umbrella.

In the picture clicked by Kate Middleton, the father-son-daughter trio are seen walking along a gravel driveway. George is seen wearing a jumper and jeans, while his sister is seen wearing a gingham dress.

The children along with their parents were carrying out volunteering work in Sandringham in April. At the time, the family spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta, and filled about a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living nearby. The Cambridges also helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries.

Initially, the images were released by Kensington Palace to celebrate Charlotte's fifth birthday in May. The princess was seen carrying a bag of pasta as she knocks at a door and leaves it outside. The volunteering work was part of Sandringham Estate's initiative that saw staff prepare around 1000 meals over five weeks and deliver to people living nearby.