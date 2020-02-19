Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, have taken a break from royal duties to enjoy some quality family time with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The family-of-four has jetted off to Switzerland for a family holiday in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of St Moritz. Prince Edward and Sophie were photographed spending time with their children on the slopes over the weekend. Lady Louise Windsor, 16 and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are currently on their half-term break.

The fondness of skiing runs in the British royal family, and the Wessexes are no different. A half-term jaunt to the exclusive resort has lately become a family tradition for the foursome, who are all experienced skiers.

Sophie and Edward have cancelled their royal engagements scheduled for this week, so it is expected that they would remain in Switzerland for the rest of the week before flying back to the UK in time for their children to start school on Monday, reports Mail Online.

In the photographs obtained by the outlet, Edward is seen dressed in a vibrant red Colmar jacket and black trousers while Sophie is spotted braving the cold in a black padded coat, white trousers, and a chic blue silk scarf. Louise was seen sporting navy skiing jacket and black trousers, while Severn flaunted a stylish black and red jacket from Spyder. The royal family was joined by some family friends for the outing in the snow.

The family ski trip also brought a short break for Edward and Sophie, who have been carrying out extra royal engagements since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and Prince Andrew temporarily quit royal life due to the scandal surrounding him. Last month, the royal couple had to co-host a Buckingham Palace reception with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, in absence of the British monarch, and Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.