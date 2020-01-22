Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have come under great criticism in their home country Denmark after it was revealed that the couple own a 'secret' Swiss villa.

Princess Mary has temporarily relocated to Switzerland with their four children, Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, eight, for their international education at a boarding school. But, the question where the royals will be staying was put up for discussion. The royal couple revealed that they would be staying at one of the world's most exclusive ski resorts in Verbier that they have secretly owned for 10 years, which they rent out when not in use.

The royal couple came under huge criticism from Denmark's lawmaker, particularly from the Danish far-left parliamentarian party Enhedslisten, that lambasted the couple for keeping this a secret. The Danish royal family lives on public allowance that is only allowed to be spent on foreign assets with the approval of the country's Parliament.

Christian, Isabella, Vincent, and Josephine moved to Bagnes, Switzerland earlier this month for a three-month stint at Lemania-Verbier International School. The four royal kids usually carry out their studies at the Tranegårdsskolen school in Gentofte. They were enrolled at the boarding school in Switzerland as their parents wanted to "give their children a common experience in an international environment." After the school stay is complete, all four children will resume their schooling in their current school at Tranegårdsskolen.

After the outrage from the parliament for owning the villa, the Denmark Royal Palace released a statement that it considers the purchase of the property a "private matter," which only added fuel to the fire. In response, the Royal Court decided to abandon the arrangement in which the couple was personally collecting rent on the luxury ski lodge.

In an official statement, the Danish royal court clarified that the royal couple will no longer accept revenue on the ski lodge by renting it when they aren't using it, while insisting that everything to do with the house is paid for by the royal couple's private funds, reports Royal Central.

Lene Balleby, communications manager for the Danish Royal Family, told Danish media: "Now it is no longer an anonymous property, so the conditions for rent are no longer the same. In addition to that, there is also a safety aspect."