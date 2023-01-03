During a promotional interview for his memoir titled "Spare," Prince Harry spoke about the betrayal he felt from his family when they refused to protect him and Meghan Markle from the British tabloids.

The Duke of Sussex talks about the "silence" he received from his family in his explosive interview on "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper. The 38-year-old explained why the royal family feud has become public ever since he and his wife stepped back from their royal duties.

When asked why he made it public that he and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave their duties and move to California, he replied that he did try to make it private. But "every single time" he tried to do it privately, "there would be briefings and leakings and planting of stories against" him and his wife.

He continued, "You know the family motto is 'never complain, never explain.' It's just a motto." When Cooper pressed if "there's a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining" he replied, "endless" and confirmed that it is done through the leaks.

Prince Harry explained, "They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will be spoon-fed information to write the story, and the bottom of it, they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."

He added, "When we're being told for the last six years 'we can't put a statement out to protect you' but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Somewhere in the same interview, Cooper also asked Prince Harry, "Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family" and he quickly responded, "No."

Aside from his interview on "60 Minutes," the Duke of Sussex also sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby to talk about his memoir. In it, he talked about his relationship with King Charles III and Prince William.

He contradicted reports that claimed his family has sent out several olive branches to reconcile when he said, "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

Prince Harry's interview with Cooper and with Bradby will both air on Sunday, Jan. 8, on CBS at 12 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST and on ITV at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST, respectively.