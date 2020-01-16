Prince Harry might not continue to function as a "senior member" of the royal family, but his Invictus Games will go on as planned.

Within a week of his and Meghan Markle's announcement to step back as senior members of the British royal family, the Duke of Sussex came forward to reveal the location of the Invictus Games for the year 2022.

The 35-year-old, who also serves as the Invictus Games Foundation patron, announced via video that the 2022 Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany, reports People. The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event created by Prince Harry in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans from around the world take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

"I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022. Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery," Prince Harry said in his statement, adding that he hopes "everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!"

"I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere," the Duke of Sussex, who has spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, continued.

For the current year, the Invictus Games will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, from May 9 to May 16. Two new nations, Belgium and the Republic of Korea will be joining the games this year.

"And as we look ahead to the upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020, I'm delighted that two new nations, Belgium and the Republic of Korea, will be taking part for the first time, bringing the number of nations in the Invictus Family to 20 in 2020," Harry said in his statement. The 2020 games will mark the fifth season of the games.

Invictus Games have special importance in the personal lives of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. It was the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017 when the royal couple made their first official joint public appearance.