The year 2022 will be a sensitive time for Prince Harry according to royal astrologer Debbie Frank, who says he will go through a long period of soul searching that involves making drastic decisions.

The once-confidante of Princess Diana looked at the royal's Zodiac sign to analyse the changes bound to happen in his life for the New Year. She said that as a Virgo, he is someone who is "restless and craving independence." This means he is bound to make surprising decisions in his search for freedom.

"Prince Harry begins the New Year with a New Moon on his Ascendant, eager to make his mark on the world. Yet the cosmos suggests a go-slow in the first month of 2022 so he needs to be patient," Frank told Hello Magazine.

"Harry is still going through a major internal process over a number of years which involves a lot of soul-searching and letting go of his old life. It's a sensitive time for him as a Virgo with a mind that races and is prone to anxiety," she continued adding, "However, he radiates confidence and leverages up his public persona in February and April, exuding his special capacity to help those less fortunate than himself."

Frank even suggested that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could return to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But it would reportedly not be a happy reunion but an awkward one, where communication among family members will be a struggle.

"The Jubilee celebrations are a time when communication with his family counts and he feels awkward and out of step," the astrologer explained and claimed that after which the royal will go through "an incoming cycle of upheaval when Harry wishes to carve out even more of his own space."

This will want him to "break through rather than toe the line over the next few years." Prince Harry is said to be "full of surprises" in the coming year.