In his recent speech about the "internet lie machine" and "media propaganda," Prince Harry claimed that he had warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the Capitol riots in January this year, but has not heard from him since then.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking on Tuesday at a session called "The Internet Lie Machine," which was part of an online summit titled "Re: Wired" organised by Wired magazine. When asked if he had spoken to bosses of social media giants like Facebook and Twitter to express his concern about their harmful misuse, the royal said that he had even warned of a coup the day before Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, reports Mail Online.

"Jack (Twitter CEO) and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 where I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since," the 37-year-old said.

Social media platforms were accused of failing to prevent the conspiracy theories that were doing rounds on the sites before protesters violently stormed the Capitol seeking to overturn Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential elections. After the riots, Trump's Twitter account was shut down and has not yet been reopened.

Prince Harry said that social media sites should take responsibility instead of spreading "hate and lies." The financially-independent royal noted that he and his wife Meghan Markle are not on social media, and will not make an account until things change.

Meanwhile, Meghan attended a separate online conference on the same day, where she addressed her recent advocacy for paid family leave. Speaking at the summit organised by the New York Times to discuss "women reaching economic and professional parity," the Duchess of Sussex insisted that her actions have nothing to do with her political ambitions like several reports claim.

"I don't see this as a political issue frankly. There is a precedent among my husband's family, the royal family, of not having any involvement in politics. From my standpoint, this is a humanitarian issue," said the former actress, who has been facing criticism for using her royal titles while advocating for the cause despite having quit as a working royal in March last year.