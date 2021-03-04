Prince Harry followed the footsteps of his brother, Prince William, when it came to protecting their loved ones. The Duke of Sussex also wrote a scathing letter demanding the press stop bullying and harassing Meghan Markle, just as what the Duke of Cambridge did for Kate Middleton.

Prior to becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate was also the centre of paparazzi attacks when she dated the royal. She was hounded with requests for photos, comments on their relationship, and was always followed around by photographers trying to make a profit out of her life.

The harassment and intrusion into her private life became too much for her and Prince William to handle. He ultimately sent an angry letter demanding that the press stop harassing his then-girlfriend. Royal author Marcia Moody in her book "Kate: A Biography," cited one incident in 2005 when a photographer had taken Kate's photo while she was on a bus on her way to a job interview.

"It was argued that there was no difference being photographed on a bus, than from being photographed walking down the street or shopping with her mother, but the big difference this time was that Kate had been followed by the photographer all day," Moody wrote as quoted by Women and Home.

"On instructions from William, who had discussed the matter with Kate and her father, a legal letter to newspaper editors was issued requesting that details of Kate's private life remain private," she added and pointed out that he has not trusted the press since his mother's death.

This is out today pic.twitter.com/ZxksirP6Up — Marcia Moody (@MarciaMMoody) July 1, 2013

Prince Harry also went to great lengths to protect Meghan Markle's private life from being front-page news in British tabloids. He was in a legal battle with the press over the unauthorised publication of a letter she sent to her father prior to their wedding in May 2018.

In January 2020, he also sent a warning that "action will be taken" for the purchase or publication of photos taken under conditions that constitute "harassment." He sent the letter after pictures of Meghan walking their dogs and their son Archie in Canada surfaced in the British press.

The Duke of Sussex, in his upcoming CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey (to air on March 7), shared that he took Meghan and Archie out of the U.K. to protect them from the toxic environment brought about by the British press. Prince Harry admitted that he does not want to see a repeat of what happened to his mother, Princess Diana, who was hounded by paparazzi in Paris the night of her death from a car crash.