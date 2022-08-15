A former royal guard predicts that it is unlikely for Prince Harry to stay in the U.S.A. forever, and that he would eventually return to the U.K. to work during Prince Charles' reign.

Ken Wharfe, who previously worked for Princess Diana and who also guarded the Duke of Sussex and Prince William, admitted that he cannot see the 37-year-old living out the rest of his years in California. When asked if the dad-of-two will eventually return to his royal roots during a discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Mirror's Pod Save the Queen" podcast, he replied, "Personally I do and I base that on gut reaction really. I just cannot see them forevermore living in California."

He explained, "It's clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea - I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they'll end up we don't know."

"But I just think his involvement with his military charities - quite how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don't know. But I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan - I honestly don't know."

Wharfe thinks that Prince Harry "will be back in some form as part of his father's plan for trimming down the monarchy because within the next decade that is going to happen."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020. They have since launched their own non-profit charity organisation called Archewell Foundation, and partnered with Spotify and Netflix to create original content as part of their plan to become financially independent.

The couple recently visited the U.K. in June for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but no one knows when they will move back to the country, especially after Prince Harry stated that the U.S.A. is now his new home. He admitted during an interview with Hoda Kotb at the Invictus Games in The Hague in April, "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well."