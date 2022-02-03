Prince Harry cut off a long-time friend from Eton College from his social circle following remarks he made about Meghan Markle.

Tom Inskip, known as "Skippy" to his friends, was said to have been left dejected when his old pal left him out of the guest list at the evening party following the royal wedding on May 19, 2018. He and his wife Lara were invited to the church service and the lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II after the ceremony.

However, they were obviously missing that night at the party hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at Frogmore Cottage. The guest list was cut down to 200 with celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, and Idris Elba among the attendees.

He was said to have been "peeved" at not being able to get an invite to the evening event. Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book "Finding Freedom" claimed that Skippy later shared during brunch with other friends following the wedding that he was hurt. He told them that Prince Harry is awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Winfrey and said that Meghan Markle "has changed Harry too much."

He and Prince Harry reportedly go way back and have been best friends since they met at Eton. But their friendship became strained when the royal started dating the former "Suits" actress.

According to the Mirror, Skippy had raised concerns about his friend's relationship with Meghan Markle prior to their wedding. Like Prince Willliam, he had also advised Prince Harry to take things slow and to try living with her for a bit "before doing anything more serious." The duke was said to have been "very hurt" that someone close to him did not trust his judgement.

Likewise, many of Prince Harry's old friends have reportedly shared that the "evening guest list was the prince and his bride's way of saying "these are the people we want in our lives moving forward.'" Skippy had said that he felt like he had forever "lost his friend."