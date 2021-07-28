Prince Harry has denied reports that he is planning to release another tell-all book about himself but only after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex recently announced that he is working with power ghostwriter JR Moehringer on his debut memoir that will be released late next year. It was later revealed that the book is part of a four-book deal that also includes a wellness book by his wife Meghan Markle. A report by Mail Online also claimed that the second part of the book deal is another tell-all by Harry which will revolve around his grandmother, but its release will be held back until after her death.

"The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing one when his granny dies. Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be. But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry's suggestion that the second book won't be published until the Queen is no longer here," a source told the outlet.

However, a spokesperson of the British royal denied the reports, while noting that the part about a four-book deal is true. The representative told Us Weekly that the claims that Harry agreed to a "lucrative four-book deal — with the second due out only after the Queen has died," is inaccurate, adding that none of the memoirs' releases are contingent upon the queen's health or passing.

Nonetheless, there are reports of tension at Buckingham Palace after Harry announced his tell-all memoir, which follows his numerous revealing interviews about his royal life. In addition, the book is being released the same year the Queen is celebrating the platinum jubilee of her reign in the United Kingdom.

Royal expert Nick Bullen previously told the outlet that the timing of Harry's book could add to the conflict between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, instead of healing the open wounds. "I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets," the True Royalty TV cofounder said, noting that releasing it during the height of the Queen's celebrations could be "seen as disrespectful" on Harry's part.