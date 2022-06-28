Prince William is said to be infuriated that Prince Harry has refused to give him access to his memoir before it hits the bookstands later this year.

While the public is anticipating the release of the book, the royal family is believed to be dreading it because they do not know what it contains. There are speculations that the 37-year-old could further damage his relationship with his family with its contents. There are concerns that he could tarnish Prince Charles' reputation as a future king and destroy his stepmother, Camilla's name.

As such, the Duke of Cambridge has reportedly asked his brother if he could read the memoir ahead of the public. But Prince Harry refused to give him a peek, which left him furious.

Psychic and former star of "Real Housewives of Cheshire" Deborah Davies told the Daily Star, "I think there's a legal wrangle taking place regarding Hapless Harry's book that's due out later this year."

She added, "I think that William has asked to see the content and has been refused and that's why William didn't go to Frogmore to celebrate Lilibet's birthday. I see William as being incandescent with rage towards Harry."

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children to Lilibet's birthday on June 4. It was said to be their olive branch to the couple. But they were obviously absent as they were in Cardiff, Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an official visit as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meanwhile, a source claimed that Prince William "thinks his brother is out of his mind for writing a book on the royal family." He reportedly does not know who his sibling is anymore and believes that he "really crossed the line" with the book.

"The memoir feels like yet another dark cloud hanging over the monarchy as they wait with bated breath to see what bombshells Harry will drop next," the insider said.

In a statement released last year, Prince Harry said he wrote his memoir not as the prince he was born but as the man he has become. He said it will contain a "firsthand account" of his life "that's accurate and wholly truthful."