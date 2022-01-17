Prince Harry's claim that the lack of police protection is the only thing preventing him from bringing Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet back to the U.K. has received mixed reactions. There are those who argued that he no longer needs it since he no longer represents the British monarchy although one royal expert said he still does.

Former royal editor for The Sun, Charlie Rae, shared his support for the Duke of Sussex. He said the royal is still "entitled" to a security detail when in his home country. He told talkRADIO host Cristo Foufas that he doubts the 37-year old's "own security from the States would be allowed to the inner sanctum of the Royal Family."

"That is a job that is done by the Met Police or Thames Valley Police. I think he has a point," he said adding, "I think Harry is entitled to this. He is not saying you and I should pay for it. He will pay for the protection while he is in this country."

However, Rae found it interesting that Prince Harry attributed to the lack of police protection to the fact that he has not brought his family back to the U.K. He said it contradicts what Meghan Markle allegedly reasoned when she refused an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royals.

"When I read his statement this morning where he said this was the only reason we are not going back. I seem to remember when they were invited to Sandringham at Christmas, Meghan saying they weren't coming back because they didn't want the focus of attention to be on them. It is interesting!" the royal commentator shared.

Prince Harry challenged a U.K. government decision that prevents him from personally paying for himself and his family's protection while in the country. His legal representative said the royal

remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer." The duke believes there will be "too great a personal risk" if he brings Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet to the U.K. without police protection.

Rae may have been supportive of Prince Harry. But Piers Morgan, who has since been outspoken of his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called the timing of the royal's request for police protection in the U.K. "appalling" following Prince Philip's death last year and amid Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case.