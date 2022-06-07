Prince Harry reunited with the royals during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week. But his reunion with Prince William was believed to be a frosty one, especially during the Thanksgiving Service on June 3.

The brothers were not even seen talking to each other during the service at St. Paul's Cathedral. They were also seated far apart from each other. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working royals, they were seated in the same row as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

However, there was a brief moment when the 37-year-old attempted to look at Prince William at the service. But his attempt to get his brother to look at him was futile.

Royal expert Russel Myers said on ITV's "Lorraine" that Prince Harry "was sort of craning his neck to try and make eye contact with William" who did not even look at his brother.

He said, "I thought that was quite sad. However, we only saw them very fleetingly."

Myers explained, "Lots could have been made about whether William or Charles sort of gave them a nod or wink and they didn't. They didn't have eye contact."

When asked if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the U.K. anytime soon, he said, "I don't think in the near future. I still think the wounds are very raw."

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Kay in his piece for the Daily Mail said Prince Harry faced a "painful 19 minutes" during the Thanksgiving service. The seating arrangement was said to be a wake-up call to the duke about the "public reality" of his "slide down the royal pecking order" as he brands Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton the "real stars of the show."

He wrote, "It was a painful 19 minutes before William and Kate arrived to take their seats" on the opposite side of the cathedral, along with the rest of the senior working royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very low-key during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They did not cause a commotion as some royal followers speculated. They even attended only two events: the Trooping the Colour parade and the Thanksgiving service.