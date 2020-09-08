Prince Harry is suing a British newspaper for claims over his passion project Invictus Games. The said tabloid suggests that the couple's Netflix deal is coming in the way of a television broadcast of a key event in support of the sporting event that was created by the Duke of Sussex for the injured soldiers.

ET Canada notes that the royal has responded to the claims with a legal complaint against the publication. "The event was shelved because the primary revenue generator was ticket sales from a live concert in Los Angeles in the Spring of 2021," claimed the tabloid in question. "Given current global circumstances with COVID, the event needed to be re-conceptualised."

Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event that was founded by Prince Harry. It celebrates the wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel who take part in nine sports such as sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, and more. The first multi-sport event was held in September 2014 and it gradually became an annual event. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the games that were scheduled to be held in The Hague, in the Netherland in May 2020, were postponed to 2021.

Meanwhile, the publication reported (via Daily Mail) that a "music and comedy show" was scheduled to be held in California in June 2021. The programme was reportedly planned to broadcast on Amazon Prime, the rival streaming service of Netflix. It is said that the royal parents were also due to deliver keynote speeches during the event that aimed to raise at least £1 million for the Invictus Games Foundation.

The event that was reportedly going to be held at The Hollywood Bowl also involved performances by industry stars Beyonce and Ed Sheeran. As per the report, the publication in question also cited a lawyer's remarks about "conflict of plans with another streaming service." A source from the inner circle of the organisers told the outlet: "It's very bad form and everyone at Invictus is gutted."

The news comes days after details about Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal was unraveled. As reported by the New York Times, it a "multi-year deal" with the streaming giant for Sussex's yet-to-be-named production company. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement