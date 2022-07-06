Prince Harry was said to have been left reeling following reports that Prince Charles accepted money from controversial billionaire Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

Claims surfaced late in June that the Prince of Wales accepted "dirty cash" from the former prime minister of Qatar, a country said to have a poor record on human rights, sometime between 2011 and 2015. The royal's ex-adviser told The Sunday Times of London that "everyone felt very uncomfortable about the situation."

However, the only thing they "could do was to count the money and make a mutual record" of what they had done and "then call the bank."

It is said that the Qatari leader gave Prince Charles the money in three deliveries during private meetings at Clarence House. He gave 3 million euros stored in suitcases, duffle bags, and shopping bags from the famous department store Fortnum & Mason. The money was reportedly later deposited into the prince's charity account, the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF).

A Clarence House spokesperson said the charity "carried out the appropriate governance" of the money and assured, "that all the correct processes were followed."

The revelation fuelled talks that Prince Charles practices a "cash-for-access culture." Coincidentally, the report came months after his former aide, Michael Fawcett, was removed from the charity in the wake of allegations that he used his position to grant a Saudi billionaire a "golden visa" and high royal honours.

Speaking about the scandal, his youngest child, Prince Harry, is said to be deeply troubled as he watched the news from California.

A source, believed to be a friend of the Duke of Sussex, told Heat magazine, "It's one thing after another for the royals right now, and it's all big news in America. It's being covered on every major news network."

The source claimed that the 37-year-old finds the situation bizarre. "It's surreal for Harry to be living in a foreign county watching these events unfold, seeing his own father right at the centre of something so shocking and scandalous."

However, Prince Harry knows that despite the money scandal, Prince Charles only has good intentions. "He believes his dad is a good man who will clear his name and get through this."