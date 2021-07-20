After making shocking revelations about his life as a British royal in an explosive tell-all and an Apple TV+ series with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is planning to release a memoir that will give further insight into the inner workings of the royal family.

In fact, the Duke of Sussex has been secretly working for nearly a year on the memoir, which is sure to ruffle some royal feathers even more. Penguin Random House announced on Monday that they have acquired the book, which will be published in print, digital, and audio format in the United States and Canada in late 2022. It will also be released in the UK by Penguin Random House imprint Transworld.

"In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," the publishing house said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Harry said about his debut book, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

Explaining his motives behind releasing his memoir, the 36-year-old said, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literately and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The father-of-two added: "I am excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

According to a report in Page Six, the financially independent royal has been working on the book with power ghostwriter JR Moehringer, who has previously written memoirs for tennis legend Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Harry has not yet submitted his first draft.

The report claims that the Duke was originally due to turn in the manuscript in August, but the deadline has been pushed back until October due to the recent significant events surrounding his and his wife Meghan Markle's feud with the royal family.