A childhood friend of Prince Harry had doubts about the royal's relationship with Meghan Markle. Expressing his concerns openly apparently wrecked their friendship, according to the highly anticipated biography "Finding Freedom."

Citing the anecdote from the new biography by Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand, The Telegraph is reporting that Prince Harry's lifelong friend Tom Inskip had advised him to "live together" before they do "anything more serious." He expressed his reservations before Harry and Meghan got engaged.

A source close to the couple told the biographers that Inskip, who is affectionately referred to as "Skippy" by friends, had best intentions at heart. His advice "came from a good place" but Harry "didn't totally see it that way."

"It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment," the source reveals.

The book claims that Inskip and his wife Lara Hughes-Young were reportedly "punished" for their opinion. The couple was not invited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evening wedding party at Frogmore House in May 2018.

However, the friends have apparently buried the hatchet and made up with one another, last year. The reconciliation happened after the death of Inskip's mother-in-law.

It is believed Inskip is the same friend who organised "the infamous 2012 Las Vegas party" whereby Harry was allegedly spotted "playing naked billiards with showgirls in a hotel suite."

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal" by the royal authors clarified that the book does not involve interviews from the Sussexes. It was written by the participation of those who are close to the couple.

"Finding Freedom" is scheduled to release on Tuesday. It claims to unravel the reason the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex chose to take a more independent path and move away from the royal family. It brings out the details of their lives from the time they started dating, to the time when they decided to exit the royal family.