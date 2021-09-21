After several interviews criticising his royal life, Prince Harry fondly remembered his family members in a new BBC documentary honouring his grandfather Prince Philip.

In a hilarious moment in the documentary, titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers," the Duke of Sussex impersonated his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as he dubbed her and Philip "the most adorable couple." He was looking through flight logs from his grandfather, a qualified pilot, from his 1983 trip to Africa.

Harry, who himself served as a pilot in the Army, remembered about the late Prince Consort, "He was doing all the flying himself, or certainly chunks of it. When you're flying, you don't get an easy pass just for being the Duke of Edinburgh. You very much have to put in the work and prove your skill. But also he had an amazing privilege to get behind the controls and fly aircraft all around the world."

The 37-year-old went on to mimic the Queen as he said, "I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going 'Oh Philip! What are you doing?'"

Harry said that he misses his grandfather's "sense of humour," but more than that he misses him for his grandmother. "Because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be ok without him. The two of them together were just the most adorable couple."

"To me knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service... that is an incredible bond between two people," the father-of-two added in the interview he filmed from California.

The documentary was originally commissioned to celebrate Prince Philip's milestone 100th birthday on June 10, but unfortunately, he passed away just two months before the special day. Some parts of the programme were filmed before his death on April 9, while some were recorded after it.

It has interviews of all of his children- Prince Charles, 72, Princess Anne, 71, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 55. It also features his grandchildren Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It is not clear if Prince Edward's children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, have made an appearance in the programme.