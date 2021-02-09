Prince Harry joined his long-time friend, talk show host James Corden, for a tour around Hollywood on Friday aboard a double-decker bus.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed in the afternoon filming an episode of Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." The pair looked happy to be reunited as they "taped a COVID-appropriate segment" on the open-air tour bus.

Photos showed the two men followed social distancing measures as they talked face-to-face but far apart from each other. They were also accompanied by a full crew, including three cameramen, as they made their way out of the CBS Studio lot. Apart from Prince Harry's security detail, they reportedly also hired a police escort.

"They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter," a source told People.

There was no singing involved unlike previous episodes of "Carpool Karaoke." Corden instead did an interview format as the "Late Late Show" host showed Prince Harry "some special landmarks." One of the things they talked about during the taping was how the royal is coping with his life in the U.S. and his focus now.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle did not join her husband for the filming. She reportedly stayed at their Montecito home to be with their son Archie.

It is not yet known what else Prince Harry and Corden talked about during this special version of "Carpool Karaoke." Perhaps they discussed the projects the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on right now. Aside from their Archewell Spotify podcast, they have also inked a deal with Netflix to produce "content that informs but also gives hope" and "share impactful content that unlocks action."

The 42-year-old talk show host was one of the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding in the U.K. Corden complimented the ceremony during an episode of his show and said it was "so lovely." He called it "one of the most beautiful ceremonies" he has ever been to and said it was "gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting."