Kate Middleton is said to be secretly working on planning a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry for when they visit the U.S.A. in December this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be heading to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Rumours are rife that they will not meet up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while in the country to avoid courting royal drama.

On the contrary, a source claimed that the mum-of-three has been talking to Prince Harry about a reunion. She wants the brothers to fix whatever problems they have with each other. It is said that the 37-year-old is also amenable to the meeting.

The insider told Closer magazine, "Kate is looking to get the two brothers together when they're all on US soil later this year, if not sooner, and the word is that Harry's receptive to that."

However, the question is if Prince William wants to meet up with his sibling. It is said that his decision relies on what Prince Harry has to say about the royals in his upcoming memoir.

The source added, "Provided Harry's book isn't too hurtful towards the monarchy – and there's optimism that it's been toned down significantly since the original drafts – then William could, with encouragement from Kate, look to build bridges with his brother and put the past behind them."

Kate Middleton is believed to want the brothers to fix their alleged rift so they can regain their once close bond. She is known to be a peacemaker and even showed how much she wants the siblings to reconnect during Prince Philip's funeral in April last year. Videos taken after the service showed the royals walking, and she stepped back to give the brothers time to talk to each other.

The insider said the Duchess of Cambridge "has put a lot of effort into telling Harry how much William still loves him. She checks in with him fairly often, sometimes it's to just say 'hi' or send him a photo of the children. She's very thoughtful and will sometimes send birthday messages or congratulations after a successful speech or event he's hosted."

It is said that Kate Middleton believes "enough time has elapsed now" for Prince Harry and Prince William "to sit down and resolve their differences face-to-face." She will reportedly do anything she can to make this happen as soon as possible and thinks the visit to the U.S.A. in December will be a good chance.