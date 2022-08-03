Kate Middleton reportedly wants to end the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by initiating peace talks with the couple during her visit to the U.S.A. with Prince William in December.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to be the mediator when it comes to the brothers. She has reportedly been the peacekeeper and this has not changed, even amid reports of a rift between the siblings.

It is believed that for their scheduled visit to Boston later this year for the Earthshot Prize Awards, Kate Middleton plans to pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a visit in Los Angeles. She is said to be planning a "secret visit" to the couple's Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara to "facilitate peace talks."

A source told New Idea magazine in its Aug. 8 issue, "Everyone knows Kate got on so well with Harry before Meghan came along. She knows things are raw between the brothers right now, so she's happy to be the go-between. Kate wants to call for an end to all the drama."

The mum-of-three is believed to be tired of the controversy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly caused the monarchy. The publication claimed she is "ready to beg her brother-in-law to stop the petty pot shots once and for all."

However, friends of the Duchess of Cambridge worry that her efforts may just go to waste especially after what author Tom Bower said of her sister-in-law. In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors," the investigative journalist described the former "Suits" actress as "very clever" who did extensive research on the Duke of Sussex so she could get close to him. Sources claimed that "Meghan's got Harry firmly where she wants him" so Kate Middleton's efforts could all be for nothing.

However, royal experts have said that Prince William and Kate Middleton have a packed schedule for their trip to the U.S.A. They may not even have time to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles. Some even advised against the reunion as it would reportedly only court royal drama and overshadow the purpose of the couple's U.S. visit.