King Charles has reportedly extended another offer of accommodation at Buckingham Palace to Prince Harry ahead of his expected September visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards, according to multiple reports. Attention has also turned to whether Meghan Markle will join him, although no official announcement has been made regarding her travel plans.

The reported offer follows weeks of renewed attention on the relationship between the King and the Duke of Sussex after Harry's previous UK visit became overshadowed by a public disagreement over accommodation arrangements.

Harry's Buckingham Palace Plans Resurface

Reports suggest Buckingham Palace has again offered Prince Harry accommodation during his September visit, which is expected to centre on the annual WellChild Awards, where the Duke has served as patron for many years.

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The reported invitation follows Harry's July visit to Britain, when questions over where he would stay became the subject of competing accounts from Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke.

According to previous reports, Buckingham Palace initially offered Harry accommodation at the royal residence. However, the offer was later withdrawn after it was not accepted within the required timeframe.

Palace withdrew the offer because Harry had not accepted it in time, with reports stating that staffing, security and logistical arrangements could no longer be finalised at short notice.

Harry's office disputed that account, saying he first needed to complete alternative security arrangements before confirming his itinerary. His representatives described the withdrawal of the accommodation offer as 'disappointing.'

Since vacating Frogmore Cottage in 2023, Harry has no longer had a permanent UK residence. Reports have said that visits now require advance coordination with both the Royal Household and the Metropolitan Police, with accommodation and security planning becoming significantly more complex than during his time as a working royal.

According to royal commentators, the logistical requirements surrounding royal residences have become an increasingly important factor whenever Harry returns to Britain, particularly given his ongoing legal disputes over publicly funded security.

What September Could Bring

Harry's expected September visit is once again linked to the WellChild Awards, one of the charitable organisations with which he has remained closely associated since stepping back from royal duties.

Reports indicate Buckingham Palace has renewed its accommodation offer, and Harry is expected to confirm his arrangements well ahead of his arrival to avoid a repeat of the uncertainty that surrounded his previous visit.

Whether Meghan joins him is still unclear. According to reports, Meghan and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may not travel to London but could potentially join Harry elsewhere in the UK later in the trip. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have confirmed those reports.

The King's own schedule could also affect any possible meeting between father and son. Charles is expected to spend part of early September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the Royal Family's annual summer break.

Even so, previous visits have shown that meetings remain possible despite busy schedules. During an earlier visit, Harry reportedly met the King privately at Clarence House for around 45 minutes following Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Why the Palace Offer Matters

Royal commentator Robert Jobson told The Sun that the reported accommodation offer suggested relations between the King and Prince Harry were continuing to improve, saying there appeared to be 'a sense that it's a gradual process and things are improving.'

Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward offered a different perspective, saying Harry 'needs to respect that this time and be gracious about it.'

While the commentators differed in tone, both suggested the Palace's reported willingness to provide accommodation reflects continuing communication between the two sides despite years of well-publicised tensions.

Relations between Harry and the Royal Family have remained strained since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Subsequent interviews, the couple's Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir Spare all included criticism of the institution and several members of the family.

Despite those disagreements, Harry has continued returning to Britain for charitable engagements, court hearings and family occasions, while maintaining his role as patron of WellChild.

Reports also claimed that Harry, Meghan and their children later met King Charles and Queen Camilla privately at Highgrove House following Harry's July engagements. Buckingham Palace has not publicly confirmed those reports.

For now, Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in September, while Meghan Markle's attendance remains uncertain. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the reported accommodation offer has been accepted, and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not announced additional details about their travel plans. As with previous visits, further information is expected to emerge closer to the event.