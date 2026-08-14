Prince Harry is allegedly 'obsessed 24/7' with securing a semi-permanent return to the Royal Family, according to broadcast reports this week detailing his supposed ambitions to base himself partly in the UK.

For context, the Duke of Sussex, 41, famously stepped back from his official working role alongside Meghan Markle in 2020. During those tense negotiations, the late Queen Elizabeth II firmly cautioned the couple that she would never accept a half-in, half-out arrangement. The latest claims suggest Harry intends to disregard that historic stance entirely following suggestions that the couple's American dream has run its course.

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A Fresh Push by Prince Harry to Re-Enter the Fold

Broadcaster Mark Dolan brought the claims to light on his show, citing insight shared by journalist Richard Fitzwilliams. According to Dolan, Fitzwilliams remains thoroughly convinced that Harry is actively scheming a path back into royal duties, even if the precise mechanics of such a move remain unclear.

Dolan stated that Fitzwilliams is very confident that Harry is obsessed 24/7 with getting back into the Royal Family and coming back to the UK on a semi-permanent basis.

'So, Richard Fitzwilliams is very clear that this is a plan,' Dolan said. 'He said how this plan is executed is anyone's guess but he's spoken to Sky News Australia and he has said that this is what Harry's going to do.'

Dolan went further during his broadcast, arguing that any partial return would effectively shred the late monarch's foundational agreement. He claimed the Duke would seek to stay across premier crown properties, including Buckingham Palace, Highgrove House, Balmoral, and the Sandringham estate, while attempting to act as a semi-member of the institution. Dolan described Fitzwilliams as an honest, well-connected figure with real integrity, before adding, 'So, be afraid. Be very afraid.'

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, particularly given the rigid boundaries established during the initial Sandringham summit.

Royal Family Critics Challenge the Sussex Narrative

The prospect of a revised arrangement has already drawn sharp criticism from established commentators. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield recently criticised Harry and Meghan during an appearance with Kevin O'Sullivan, accusing the Sussexes of persistently disrespecting the late Queen's memory and trying to rewrite history.

'When it comes to Harry's pursuit of the half in half out, I think that that is desperately what he wants,' Schofield said. 'I haven't seen anyone else or any other couple try to put words or change history when it comes to Queen Elizabeth more than Harry and Meghan.'

Schofield argued that the couple continue to misrepresent their past standing with the monarch, claiming they falsely project a relationship they simply did not possess. In her view, the late Queen's initial ruling was an unambiguous, total rejection of divided royal status.

Whether Harry can realistically bypass a decree set by the longest-reigning monarch in British history remains wild speculation, especially with palace gates firmly shut against compromise.

'At the end of the day, she made it clear to us she did not want these people half-in, half-out,' Schofield concluded. 'And it should be period, end of story. They can't keep trying to change history!'