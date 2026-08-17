The Duke of Sussex is reportedly looking to spend more time in Britain following a private reunion with his father in July, although neither Buckingham Palace nor Harry's representatives have confirmed a regular travel arrangement.

King Charles was seen at Ballindalloch in Speyside on Friday, 14 August, shortly after reports suggested Prince Harry could begin making UK visits every few months.

The King's appearance at the Aberdeen-Angus cattle event was an unusual interruption to his summer break in Scotland. Charles is usually away from the spotlight while staying at Balmoral, but attended the 150th & Beyond Grand Prix at Ballindalloch Castle in his role as royal patron of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society.

Prince Harry UK Visits Follow Family Reunion

Harry's reported plans follow his return to the UK in July, when he met Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in Gloucestershire on 10 July.

The meeting was private, but it carried particular weight because it was the first time Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had seen their grandfather in person since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Harry travelled to Britain for engagements connected to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. His next expected visit is in September for commitments involving WellChild and the Invictus Games. Harry has served as WellChild's patron for 18 years.

According to reports, a source close to Harry said the Duke hoped to return 'more and more' and wanted 'more of a foothold' in the UK.

The source also claimed that Harry 'always loves' seeing his family. Those comments have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether they reflect a settled plan or simply the Duke's preference.

Royal reporting often turns private intentions into apparent schedules, while the family itself says very little publicly. For now, the confirmed point is narrower.

Harry has UK commitments ahead, and further visits are being discussed in reports, but there is no official announcement confirming that he will return every few months.

King Charles Takes Brief Break From Balmoral

Charles appeared in good spirits at Ballindalloch, carrying a walking stick as he spoke with breeders and toured the herd on foot.

He also helped unveil the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society's 150th herd book at an event attended by around 300 people. The herd at Ballindalloch was established in 1861, according to the Press and Journal.

The occasion was rooted in farming rather than family diplomacy, yet the timing ensured that the King's public outing would be viewed alongside reports about Harry's plans to spend more time in Britain. The monarch was also seen attending a service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral with Camilla, 79, over the weekend.

Charles has continued undertaking a small number of public duties during the holiday, including appearances at the Mey Highland Games and in Dingwall, while Camilla is due to make a solo visit to York Races for the opening day of the Ebor Festival.

The couple are expected to appear together at the Braemar Gathering on 5 September. That date may place both Charles's public schedule and Harry's anticipated September visit under renewed scrutiny, although there is no indication that the two are connected.

Harry's most recent trip also included Meghan Markle and their children, but it has not been confirmed whether the Duchess of Sussex or Archie and Lilibet will accompany him on future visits. Their involvement could prove significant.

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A solo return would suggest a different rhythm from the family trip to Highgrove, while a repeat visit by all four would carry its own significance, particularly after the children's four-year absence from Britain.

The July reunion appeared to offer a carefully controlled opening between father and son. Whether it becomes a pattern is another matter.

Harry's security concerns, his life in California and the unresolved tensions surrounding the wider Royal Family remain part of the background, even when the public sees only a brief meeting and a few carefully chosen words.

For now, the next reported marker is September and Harry's UK charity commitments. Everything beyond that remains based largely on reports citing unnamed sources rather than an official palace schedule.