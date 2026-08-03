Broadcaster Helena Chard has claimed Buckingham Palace staff are opposed to Prince Harry staying at the royal residence during his next UK visit, challenging King Charles' reported attempt at reconciliation.

The claim adds a fresh twist to what was intended as a step towards rebuilding family ties. Rather than easing tensions, the King's reported offer has fuelled suggestions that divisions over Harry and Meghan remain deeply entrenched, even behind palace walls.

Why Palace Staff Are Said To Be Resisting Harry's Return

Prince Harry has reportedly been invited to stay at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming visit for the annual WellChild Awards, an event he attends each year. According to Chard, who spoke to Fox News Digital, the invitation is widely seen as an attempt by King Charles to begin rebuilding ties with his estranged son, although it remains unclear whether Harry has accepted.

Chard told Fox News Digital that palace staff are far from supportive of the arrangement. 'My sources say staff at Buckingham Palace are against Harry staying,' she said, adding that many feel deeply let down by the prince's public claims about the Royal Family.

According to Chard, there has been little sign of remorse from the Sussexes, and many within the palace are questioning why the King continues extending goodwill towards Harry despite the lasting reputational damage his allegations are said to have caused the monarchy.

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British broadcaster and royal commentator Emily Andrews has offered a similarly bleak assessment of the family's prospects. Citing what she described as a 'close source', she claimed that King Charles will never entirely shut his son out because, whatever has passed between them, 'blood is blood'.

Andrews said mistrust between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace remains deeply rooted, despite Harry's reported efforts to combine his UK visits with attempts to mend fences. She added that while Harry appears keen to spend more time in Britain, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are unlikely to forgive him for his memoir, Spare.

Andrews reported that palace insiders said the Prince and Princess of Wales held crisis talks following the King's latest gesture towards the Sussexes. Though the couple continue to present a united front publicly, she suggested their relationship with Harry and Meghan may now be beyond repair.

Why Windsor Is off Limits While Buckingham Palace Opens Its Doors

The decision to house Harry at Buckingham Palace, rather than Windsor Castle, is reportedly no accident. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield previously claimed that Prince William had made it clear Harry and Meghan should not be offered accommodation anywhere near Windsor, which he regards as his family's home turf.

The reported snub carries added significance given that the Sussexes once asked the late Queen Elizabeth II whether they could live at Windsor Castle, a request she declined in favour of Frogmore Cottage.

Buckingham Palace, by contrast, is said to represent a more neutral option, allowing Charles to extend hospitality without bringing Harry into William's immediate orbit.

The accommodation dispute follows weeks of renewed strain between the brothers after William was reportedly not informed about Charles' private reunion with the Sussexes at Highgrove House until after it had taken place.

Whether reported staff resistance and William's continued wariness will complicate the King's latest attempt at reconciliation remains to be seen.