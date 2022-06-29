Prince Harry is believed to be unhappy in his marriage with Meghan Markle and in his life in California. A royal author claimed that he feels even more isolated now after seeing his family in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the royals at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. There was no public interaction that happened between the couple and the senior royals, especially with Prince Wiliam, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe believes that the 37-year-old must have secretly felt "some form of heartache" after seeing the reality of Megxit. He told Closer magazine, "At the Jubilee, we got to see what the reality is of Harry and Meghan choosing not to be senior royals. It's like they've chosen to live their life out in the cold and that's where they are going to stay for now."

He added, "The Queen and Harry's family want him to be happy, but what they have never wanted is for he and Meghan to set up some sort of rogue royal unit. Perhaps this message is finally sinking in."

Larcombe, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," thinks that "people will always have their eyes on Harry now, wondering how his life will turn out." Certainly, despite abandoning their royal life, the media attention still follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee, they were photographed at a polo match at their local club in Santa Barbara. The duke was seen playing with his longtime friend Nacho Figueras and the duchess was cheering him on from the sidelines, along with Figueras' wife Delfina Blaquier.

Despite the photos showing a seemingly happy and supportive couple, Larcombe believes that Prince Harry is actually homesick. He said, "Meghan is cheering him on on the sidelines, helping create this perfect LA life for him to justify what he's given up in the UK. But something doesn't seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy."

He explained, "Harry's suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends – all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK."

Larcombe claimed that Prince Harry is "living out there in self-imposed exile" with Meghan Markle, which contradicts his personality as he is a "very sociable person." He said of the Duke of Sussex, "In his formative years he had lots of friends – including his estranged brother William – and was always spending time with them. He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it."