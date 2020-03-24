Prince Harry received a proper send-off from his friends and ex, Chelsy Davy, at a party in London days after his wife Meghan Markle returned to Canada.

According to a source, the friends planned the gathering since they knew that the Duke of Sussex would not be able to see them individually before he returned to Canada. The insider claimed that Prince Harry was so happy to see everyone at the party, and was surprised to see Davy among the familiar faces.

"Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him. He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy," the source told New Idea magazine, adding that he gave his ex-girlfriend "the biggest hug."

"He was thrilled she was there," the source said, and noted that Davy and Prince Harry "have a serious connection" but unlikely "to hook up on anything." The insider shared that some of their friends at the party even "joked that he didn't want Meghan tracking him down on GPS."

The send-off party and spending time with his friends reportedly reminded Prince Harry "of the good old days when he didn't have a care in the world." The insider revealed that he and Davy got into trouble before for "drinking too much and staying out late." The source made it clear that nothing happened between the exes despite their reunion, and told the publication that "deep down Meghan trusts him."

The party happened days after Markle left for Canada to reunite with their son Archie. She left London immediately after attending the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 10. Prince Harry stayed behind for a few days.

The 34-year-old Davy, who is now a lawyer, dated Prince Harry on and off for seven years from 2004 before they split in 2011. They had stayed in touch after the breakup but reportedly ended any communication with each other after the Duke of Sussex married Markle. Royal experts claimed that Prince Harry wanted to marry Davy but she did not want to be in the royal limelight.