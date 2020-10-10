A Republican Congressman is demanding the UK government to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles. He has claimed that the couple are using their titles to 'interfere' in the US presidential election to be held in November.

A Republican lawmaker is demanding that the British government ask Queen Elizabeth II to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles. He has told that the couple is using their titles to influence American voters in the upcoming presidential election.

Daily Mail reports that Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri was supposed to send a letter making the request to British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce on Friday afternoon.

During the end of September, when some states has begun early voting, Harry had urged people to "reject hate speech" while Meghan called November 3 the "most important election of our lifetime." Their remarks were criticised in the US as well as the UK, and were considered as anti-Donald Trump.

According to Smith, the British royal family has a long tradition of staying politically neutral. He added that and the US has expressed concern about foreign interference in its elections.

"As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters. I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke's status as a guest of the United States," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the above outlet.

"It is my view the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family," he wrote.

Harry and Meghan's titles are solely decided by the queen herself. She has the power to bestow - and to remove - royal titles. But she acts on the advice of the UK government, and if the prime minister, Boris Johnson, were to formally advise her that it would be best to remove the titles, it would be extremely unlikely that she would refuse.

Meanwhile, in another development, The Sun reports that Harry may return to the UK within weeks. "Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare for the possibility Harry could come back. They are told that it could be within weeks but Meghan's name was not mentioned," a source told the outlet.

"There are all sorts of issues to speak about — not only his political statements but also his visa situation in the US. Even though he would have to isolate for two weeks, the estate is large enough for talks in a socially distanced way," the insider added.

The news of his return comes after Harry handed over a "substantial sum" in order to pay rent and clear the bill for £2.4million taxpayer-funded renovations carried out on the couple's UK home – Frogmore Cottage.