Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a double date with Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster. The couples were pictured in town on Wednesday night heading out for dinner. This was just a day before the latter announced that they were expecting Baby No. 1 together.

The two couples enjoyed a three-hour meal at Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito, Hello reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a home – their $14million mansion in Santa Barbara and moved in to the place in July.

Meghan Markle wore leather trousers, a cosy beige jumper, orange Chloe Gosselin mules, a carried a new Stella McCartney bag for the double date night. The mother-of-one had a trench coat thrown over her shoulders.

Meghan and Katharine McPhee are friends, and have known each other since the time they were young and did musicals together.

Last year, Katharine took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of both of them. "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT," she captioned the picture.

The duo laterreunited at WE Day and talked about Archie, with whom she was pregnant at the time. "She was lovely, and she remembered me – she remembered my sister more specifically because they were in the same class," the 36-year-old singer told the Evening Standardat the time. "And she said, 'I'm just sitting around waiting for the baby to come.'"

Earlier this year, Katharine spoke about her husband's relationship with the British prince, revealing they were "like father and son". In an interview with Access Hollywood, she said: "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like, they're so cute. They're like father and son."