Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be totally living private lives in the United States because of their royal titles. According to a critic, they are even risking Archie and Lilibet becoming "valuable prey" for tabloid sites in the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have quit their royal duties in search of privacy, but even their sheltered life in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California, cannot keep them away from the public's curiosity.

According to critic Daniela Elser, the couple may no longer be able to control getting photographed in public without their knowledge. She cited an instance on July 4 when images emerged of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, 3, watching a parade in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Another parade-goer snapped the pictures and vouched they were of the royal family members. The netizen even encountered the couple's bodyguard. In her piece for News.com.au, Elser wrote, "But new images — which have now been deleted — emerged on Thursday showing the Sussexes, along with their three-year-old son Archie, which call into question just how free their new lives just might be."

Elser continued, "The now-deleted shots in and of themselves are not that remarkable – a very cute little boy sucking a lollipop while watching a parade, Meghan casually but chicly dressed and Harry doing his usual impression of a hirsute thundercloud. But it's the fact that the shots themselves were even taken that is significant here."

The royal critic questioned the privacy of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet in the U.S.A, where websites like TMZ and Radar Online "will happily pay the public for smartphone images of celebrities out and about doing such scintillating things as standing, walking and stocking up on loo paper."

Elser claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "might not be enjoying Beyonce-levels of popularity, but there is no end to the fascination with the nation's very own branch of the royal family. The whole family is, in short, valuable prey for anyone who might come across the family out and about." She especially shared her concern for Archie and Lilibet, who will "grow up in a country where there is a ready market for iPhone snaps of them." She said the family remains "unprotected from the glare of lenses, both professional and amateur" the moment they step out of their Montecito mansion.